Pope names Cardinal Tobin to Congregation for Bishops

March 04, 2021

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark to the Congregation for Bishops, the Vatican body that advises the Pontiff on the appointment of new bishops.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago is the only other American prelate on the congregation. Cardinal Tobin— who, along with Cardinal Cupich, received his red hat from Pope Francis in 2016— came under fire for declining to investigate reports of misconduct by his predecessor in Newark, Theodore McCarrick; he explained that he considered the reports “too incredulous (sic) to believe.”

He later raised eyebrows when his Twitter message, “Nighty-night, baby,” accidentally became public. He explained that the message was intended for his sister, but skeptics gave the message a different interpretation.

Pope Francis also named Cardinal Sergio da Rocha of Sao Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, to the 25-member congregation.

