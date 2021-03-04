Catholic World News

Pope’s message to Iraq: ‘I come among you as a pilgrim of peace’

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the people of Iraq, on the eve of his visit there. “I come as a pilgrim,” the Pope says, “as a penitent pilgrim to implore forgiveness and reconciliation from the Lord after years of war and terrorism, to ask God for the consolation of hearts and the healing of wounds.”

