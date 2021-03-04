Action Alert!
Don’t sell shuttered churches to developers, parishioners urge Chicago archdiocese

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The self-proclaimed ‘God Squad’ represents 25 parishes and churches that have shuttered or are on the cusp of closure and have filed canonical appeals to save the buildings,” according to the report.

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 10:55 AM ET USA

    It's not about money, but about the good of the community, they say. As long as the Church continues to chase Catholics out of the pew, a lot of hard-won real estate will change hands, presumably for the good of the community.

