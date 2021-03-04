Don’t sell shuttered churches to developers, parishioners urge Chicago archdiocese
March 04, 2021
» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times
CWN Editor's Note: “The self-proclaimed ‘God Squad’ represents 25 parishes and churches that have shuttered or are on the cusp of closure and have filed canonical appeals to save the buildings,” according to the report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:55 AM ET USA
It's not about money, but about the good of the community, they say. As long as the Church continues to chase Catholics out of the pew, a lot of hard-won real estate will change hands, presumably for the good of the community.