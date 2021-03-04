Catholic World News

Don’t sell shuttered churches to developers, parishioners urge Chicago archdiocese

March 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: “The self-proclaimed ‘God Squad’ represents 25 parishes and churches that have shuttered or are on the cusp of closure and have filed canonical appeals to save the buildings,” according to the report.

