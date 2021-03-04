Catholic World News

Virginia court rejects challenge to remaining Covid restrictions on churches

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There are no capacity limits in Executive Order # 72 and non-religious gatherings have stricter requirements regardless of occurring indoors or outdoors,” the court noted.

