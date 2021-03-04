Catholic World News

Becerra investigating hospital after ‘accusations that it applies Catholic limits on care’

March 04, 2021

Los Angeles Times

CWN Editor's Note: The California attorney general is President Biden’s nominee to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. In 2017, Becerra filed suit against the Little Sisters of the Poor.

