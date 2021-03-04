Catholic World News

‘Fratelli Tutti’ translated into Russian

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s third encyclical letter, Fratelli tutti, is devoted to fraternity and social friendship. “I think that reflection and dialogue on this Encyclical can be of help not only for the Russian Federation, where dialogue between Christians and Muslims is required to grow, but for the human family as a whole,” the Pope wrote in a March 3 message.

