Pope, in general audience, reflects on prayer and the Most Holy Trinity

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2020, Pope Francis began a series Wednesday general audiences on prayer; that series has continued in 2021. “In our journey of catechesis on prayer, today and next week we will see how, thanks to Jesus Christ, prayer opens us up to the Trinity—to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit—to the immense sea of God who is Love,” the Pope said on March 3 (video).

