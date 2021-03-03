Catholic World News

Acne mask or blackface? $20M lawsuit alleges Catholic school wrongfully forced out students over viral photo

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A photograph of this innocent event was plucked from obscurity and grossly mischaracterized during the height of nationwide social unrest,” said the parents of former students at Saint Francis High School (Mountain View, Calif.), whose annual tuition cost is $21,200.

