Vatican spokesman sees Pope’s Iraq trip as the ‘most difficult and most important journey of his pontificate’

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On March 2, the Vatican press office released an updated program for the apostolic journey, as well as statistics on the Church in Iraq.

