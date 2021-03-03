Catholic World News

4th attack against Romanian Orthodox monastery in Jerusalem

March 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land condemned the attacks on the Romanian Orthodox Church in Jerusalem.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!