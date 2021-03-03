German bishops call for change to Catechism on homosexuality
March 03, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The Catechism of the Catholic Church discusses homosexuality in no. 2357, in its teaching on the Sixth Commandment.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 7:14 AM ET USA
Bishop Kohlgraf said: "'I have a hard time with the idea of a mistake in the creation order,' he wrote. 'Or does this show a variation in the diversity of creation that is just there?'" This can happen when the literal meaning of a text in Scripture is neglected. The text stresses that God sees creation as "good", and even certain aspects as "very good". But nowhere in Scripture is it found that any creature or order was created "perfect". The bishop's assertions minimize grace and minimize God.