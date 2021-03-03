Action Alert!
WARNING: Our website may experience disruptions late on March 3rd and on March 4th as we move to more secure servers. Don't worry!
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

German bishops call for change to Catechism on homosexuality

March 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: The Catechism of the Catholic Church discusses homosexuality in no. 2357, in its teaching on the Sixth Commandment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 7:14 AM ET USA

    Bishop Kohlgraf said: "'I have a hard time with the idea of a mistake in the creation order,' he wrote. 'Or does this show a variation in the diversity of creation that is just there?'" This can happen when the literal meaning of a text in Scripture is neglected. The text stresses that God sees creation as "good", and even certain aspects as "very good". But nowhere in Scripture is it found that any creature or order was created "perfect". The bishop's assertions minimize grace and minimize God.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.