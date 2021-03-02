Catholic World News

279 kidnapped schoolgirls released in Nigeria

March 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Kidnappers—described by government officials as “bandits”—have released 279 girls who had been abducted from a secondary school in Zamfara, in northwest Nigeria. The girls had been taken from their dormitory at the government school on February 25; they were set free on March 2. (Early reports, which said that 317 girls had been kidnapped, were inaccurate.) Pope Francis had made a plea for the students’ release at this Sunday public audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!