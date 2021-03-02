Catholic World News

Philadelphia community fights to save oldest US diocesan all-girls high school

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The real estate occupied by [the school] is worth an estimated $37M, leaving reason to believe that the Archdiocese has intent to sell the property following large settlements to local abuse victims,” supporters of the school said.

