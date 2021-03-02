Catholic World News
Pope Francis, in book-length interview, defends historicity of Flood, reflects on God’s wrath
March 02, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Don Marco Pozza’s book is entitled Dei vizi e delle virtù [Of Vices and Virtues].The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
