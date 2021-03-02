Catholic World News

‘Go forth courageously in your work’: Pope encourages Franciscan ministry to poor in Florence

March 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus, by coming into the world and proclaiming the Kingdom of the Father, approached human sufferings with compassion,” Pope Francis said to a delegation from the Franciscan Solidarity Center of Florence. “In this way, Christ revealed God’s heart: He is a Father who wants to protect, defend and promote the dignity of every one of His sons and daughters.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!