Spain permits International Women’s Day marches while restricting worship

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Fernando Simón, director of the Health Emergencies and Alerts Coordination Center of the Spanish government, claimed that it is easier to maintain social distance during Women’s Day marches than during Holy Week processions.

