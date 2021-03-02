Catholic World News

Peru’s bishops denounce euthanasia as issue enters presidential campaign

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We must remember that euthanasia will always be the wrong path, because it goes against the inalienable right to life, causes the direct death of a human being and, as a result, is an intrinsically evil act,” the bishops said in a February 27 statement.

