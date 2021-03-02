Catholic World News

Vatican encourages ‘24 Hours for the Lord’ Confession initiative

March 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on PCPNE

CWN Editor's Note: “On Friday evening March 12th and during the entire day of Saturday March 13th, it would be good to have the church open, offering the opportunity for Confessions, preferably in the context of guided Eucharistic Adoration,” according to the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, which has overseen the annual international initiative since 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!