Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal reflects on the value of penance in a time of pandemic

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Major Penitentiary, called for “true Christian penance, which alone is capable of embracing . . . the current pandemic emergency, making grow in the heart of man the joy and freedom of those who know they belong to no power in this world, but only to Christ and His saving power.”

