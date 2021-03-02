Catholic World News

Baton Rouge bishop weighs in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “My guidance to the faithful of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is to accept as your first choices the vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna, but if for any reasonable circumstance you are only able to receive the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, you should feel free to do so for your safety and for the common good,” said Bishop Michael Duca.

