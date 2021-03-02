Catholic World News

28 Notre Dame professors join call for Vatican investigation of USCCB over ‘pro-Trump politics’

March 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Observer (Notre Dame)

CWN Editor's Note: The petition, which has gained over 21,000 signatories, was organized by Rev. Nathan Empsall, a minister of the Episcopal Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!