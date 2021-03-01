Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese warns against Johson & Johnson vaccine

March 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans has strongly advised Catholics to avoid use of the Covid vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, explaining that the vaccine is “morally compromised” because it is produced using cell lines derived from abortion. The archdiocesan statement recommends that if possible, Catholics seeking vaccination should choose the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines, which used the fetal cell lines in testing but not in production.

