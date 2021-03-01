Catholic World News

Scottish bishops welcome government plan to allow public worship, question limits

March 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Scotland have issued a statement welcoming the government’s decision to allow public celebration of the Mass again—in April. But the bishops said they hoped for “dialogue” with the government over a continued limit of 50 people in any congregation. Public worship has been banned in Scotland since January 4.

