Catholic World News

Benedict defends resignation, dismisses ‘conspiracy theories’

March 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI said “I believe I did well” by resigning, and voiced regret that some of his friends and supporters “did not want to believe that it was a conscious decision,” in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. The newspaper reported that the former Pope looked thin and frail, and his voice was weak, but he was clear in rejecting “conspiracy theories” that suggested his resignation was forced.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!