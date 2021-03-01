Catholic World News

Public-health experts question wisdom of Pope’s visit to Iraq

March 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Some public-health officials have expressed concern that Pope Francis is going ahead with plans to visit Iraq this week in spite of a rise in Covid infections in that country. Their questions were redoubled when Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, the papal nuncio in Baghdad—who was scheduled to accompany the Pontiff throughout his visit—tested positive for the virus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!