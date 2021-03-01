Catholic World News

St. Louis archbishop: all must wear masks in church

March 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on KMOX

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of St. Louis, Missouri has ruled that all Catholics must wear masks in church throughout his archdiocese, even if masks are not required by local government regulations. Priests are not required to wear masks while celebrating Mass, but must don masks when distributing Communion. The faithful are allowed to remove masks briefly to receive Communion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

