Catholic World News
Federally-funded news agency runs story emphasizing President Biden’s Catholic faith
March 01, 2021
» Continue to this story on Voice of America
CWN Editor's Note: Voice of America, established in 1942, produces content in 47 languages.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!