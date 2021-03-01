Catholic World News

Supreme Court allows California churches to hold indoor services while appeals continue

March 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In its 6-3 ruling on a ban on indoor worship and other indoor gatherings in Santa Clara County (map), the Supreme Court overturned an appellate court decision.

