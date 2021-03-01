Catholic World News

Canadian Supreme Court upholds funding for non-Catholic students at Catholic schools

March 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are relieved and reassured by this decision, and we believe it can be considered a victory for both religious and parental rights and freedoms,” said Tom Fortosky, executive director of the Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association.

