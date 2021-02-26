Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader: offer Communion to any Protestant who approaches

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German Catholic bishops’ conference, has revealed that he administers Communion to any Protestant who has made the “personal decision of conscience” to approach the Eucharist.

