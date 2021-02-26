Catholic World News

Removed from school, a Hindu teacher accuses the sister-principal of breaking anti-conversion law

February 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh; the central Indian state (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!