New Covid relief bill may permit taxpayer funding of abortion

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Unlike previous COVID relief bills, this bill appropriates billions of taxpayer dollars that are not subject to longstanding, bi-partisan pro-life protections that are needed to prevent this funding from paying for abortions,” according to the action alert. “The US Conference of Catholic Bishops is communicating to Congress its strong opposition to any taxpayer funding of abortion as part of this legislation, saying that the Hyde Amendment policy must be included before this bill moves forward.”

