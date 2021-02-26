Catholic World News

Mentally disabled person killed under Canada’s ‘assistance in dying’ law

February 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “My whole problem with [the law] is, like, the government opened the door and, of course, people and physicians just make it wider,” the victim’s brother said. “He wasn’t terminally ill, he wasn’t suffering from any pain,” yet “authorities would not allow family members to intervene.”

