Boston College investigates prominent theologian after sexual assault allegation

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Richard Gaillardetz, a theology professor at Boston College and former president of the Catholic Theological Society of America, has been accused of assaulting a graduate school classmate in 1987.

