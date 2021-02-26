Catholic World News

Leading German bishop: Cologne cardinal’s handling of abuse scandal is a ‘disaster’

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Woelki has faced intense criticism for failing to publish an abuse report he had commissioned, and instead commissioning a new report.

