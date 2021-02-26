Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission ‘alarmed’ by European Parliament’s resolution on abortion in Poland

February 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Poland for its protection of unborn children.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.