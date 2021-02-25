Catholic World News

Senators denounce Amazon’s removal of transgender-critical book

February 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The book is Ryan Anderson’s When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment. (See also “Prepare to be cancelled.”)

