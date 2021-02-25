Catholic World News

In Zambia, thieves steal tabernacle with Holy Eucharist

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The theft took place in Kitwe, the second-largest city in the southern African nation (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

