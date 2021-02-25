Catholic World News

In Pakistan, 2 Christian evangelists charged with committing blasphemy

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on International Christian Concern

CWN Editor's Note: “The two Christians are being accused of making derogatory remarks against Islam, the Quran, and offending the religious sentiments of a Muslim” while preaching at a Lahore city park, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!