Catholic World News

Man shoots at woman at Seattle Catholic services headquarters, takes own life

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Q13FOX

CWN Editor's Note: “Mercifully, no one else was harmed, and all of the staff were able to safely leave the building,” said Archbishop Paul Etienne.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!