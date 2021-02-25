Catholic World News

Vancouver archbishop asks health officials to reconsider public worship ban

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “While we respect the measures taken by government to protect the health of British Columbians, we want to be assured that the orders are being fairly applied to all sectors of the population,” said Archbishop J. Michael Miller. “Specifically, we seek to understand why gathering for worship in limited numbers with safety precautions is not allowed, while bars, restaurants, and gyms remain open.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!