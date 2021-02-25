Catholic World News

Holy See reiterates, broadens calls for disarmament

February 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, addressed the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament. He “said that while the importance of disarmament was particularly evident for nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, it applied just as strongly to increased military competition in outer space, in cyberspace and artificial intelligence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

