Vaccination required for reporters on papal trip to Iraq

February 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: All journalists who wish to accompany Pope Francis on his March trip to Iraq must receive a Covid vaccination, the Vatican press office has announced. Certificates of vaccination will be required for reporters seeking press credentials for the trip.

