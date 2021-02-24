Catholic World News

Turkish authorities make arrest in real-estate scam involving Catholic basilica

February 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Turkey have arrested a man who staged an elaborate hoax in an effort to “sell” the basilica of St. Anthony of Padua in Istanbul. The suspect, Sebahttin Gök, collected letters from people claiming to be the heirs of the original owners of the church property, which had belonged to the Italian royal family.

