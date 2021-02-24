Catholic World News

Persecuted Christians are among the victims of xenophobia, Vatican diplomat says at UN

February 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “Xenophobia also causes much of the intolerance, violence, and persecution suffered by an increasing number of people on the basis of their religion or belief,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent UN meeting. “Some religious minorities are even in danger of being entirely extinguished in certain regions, including Christians who represent the most persecuted group globally.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!