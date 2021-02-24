Catholic World News

Vatican supports waiving some patent protections for Covid vaccine

February 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, made his remarks on February 23, during a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

