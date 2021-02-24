Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich reflects on 500,000 US Covid deaths

February 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Chicago Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to complete our prayer with bold action,” the Archbishop of Chicago said in his February 22 statement. “Wear a mask, keep your distance and avoid gatherings. That is the least we can do. And, for God’s sake and our own take the COVID vaccine to protect your and everyone’s life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!