Papal telegram following murder of Italy’s ambassador in Congo
February 24, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Ambassador Luca Attanasio and his bodyguard were killed while taking part in a humanitarian convoy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
