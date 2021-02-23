Catholic World News

Archbishop content as church vandals arraigned

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco remarked that the “justice system is working,” after five people were arraigned on felony charges for vandalizing a statue of St. Junipero Serra last October.

