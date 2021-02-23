Catholic World News

Pope asks new Swiss bishop to serve until 2026

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop-designate Joseph Bonnemain has been asked by Pope Francis to head the troubled Chur diocese at least until 2026, even though he will reach normal retirement age in 2023. The Vatican has disclosed that Pope Francis made the unusual request in light of the divisions within the Swiss diocese.

